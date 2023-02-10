Will create database of fake number plates: Bengaluru Traffic Police

The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) is creating a database of fake number plate cases to be transferred to the crime branch, and will start cracking down on violators after February 11 once the 50% concession period ends.

Dr M A Saleem, Special Commissioner (Traffic), told DH that 200 to 250 cases of fake number plates have been brought to the notice of the traffic police.

He said while it would have been better if these cases came to light earlier, it is good that people are finding out about such cases now because they are checking their violations during the concession period.

People have been queuing up before two counters on the ground floor of the Traffic Management Centre (TMC) on Infantry Road for the last few days to settle the fine amount.

These counters were set up so that vehicle owners could air their concerns and file forms to clear the violations wrongly issued against their registration numbers. The forms require vehicle owners to fill in their personal details, address, vehicle registration number, and phone number, after which they have to submit the form either on the first or the fourth floor of the TMC, where police officers verify the cases and clear them if found incorrect.

Several vehicle owners waited for their turn on the first floor to verify the incorrect challans issued against their registration numbers. Shekhar, owner of a Dio scooter, said that someone else had copied his registration number and stuck it on an Activa scooter.

“I checked the images and found a different vehicle using my registration number jumping signals and not wearing a helmet. The fines were issued to my number,” he said.

Another vehicle owner said, “If I committed these violations, I would definitely pay. But why should I pay for something I did not do?”

People who cannot visit the TMC have been advised to send an email to either automationpubbcp@ksp.gov.in or bangaloretrafficpolice@gmail.com to verify their challans, Saleem said.