With no takers, BU may discontinue distance education

Bangalore University may soon discontinue its distance education programme apparently over a decline in student enrollment.

The university had delayed the admission notification for the current year. And even three days after issuing the notification, it has received only three applications.

An official from the department said: “The admission notification, which was supposed to be issued during July, was issued in September. Now, according to the University Grants Commission (UGC) directions, we have to finish admissions by September 30.”

Officials said previous year there was a high demand for admissions as 4,500 students applied for the various courses.

“However, this year, we doubt crossing even 1,000 admissions,” the official said.

“Even the affiliation for the distance education is due for expiry during the next academic year, and we have not yet approached the UGC for the renewal. If we approach them at the last minute, the admission process for the next year will be delayed,” added the official.

At present, Bangalore University has conditional affiliation till 2020 and the UGC will take a call on renewing it based on the performance.