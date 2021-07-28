Witty video on Bengaluru's bad roads yields social media likes, and a BBMP promise

A parody video made by a digital art creator on the poor condition of Bengaluru's roads has gone viral on social media.

Macwin Ian D’Souza, popularly known as ‘Mac Macha’ on social media, shot the video to highlight the poor condition of roads by comparing them with a motor racing dirt track. Popular for his witty reels on Instagram, D’Souza is seen riding his bike, jumping, dancing and doing everything possible on the muddy roads.

The video is said to have been shot at 12th Cross in Horamavu, East Bengaluru, and shows non-tarred, muddy roads with puddles. In less than two days, the video has reached 1.21 lakh people and received over 17,000 likes. Many users have shared it on social media, mentioning the poor condition of roads from their respective areas.

D’Souza said: "I was heading somewhere and the navigation led me to this road three days ago. The condition of almost all the roads in that particular area was the same. When I was shooting the reel, I myself witnessed a food delivery guy fall off from his bike due to the slippery road."

Before going ahead with his creative outburst, D’Souza posted a few photos of the stretch, and users responded with similar photos from their localities. "It was then I realised about making a video on it to grab the attention of the policymakers."

Among those who saw the video is Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commissioner, BBMP. "I have asked the engineers to identify the exact location. There are some areas that have bylanes that pass through private property not looked after by the BBMP. Otherwise, our officials would have repaired them just like they attend to every other road. However, we will recheck this road and ensure that its condition is improved.”