Worker dies in lift accident in Bengaluru

A 25-year-old man working at an automobile store on JC Road was crushed to death between the goods lift and the lift's side wall on Wednesday.
The deceased, Vikas Kumar Gaur, was a resident of Kalasipalyam. He worked as a storekeeper at Sanjay Automobiles on JC Road.
Vikas's father, Lallu Ram Gaur, has filed a complaint against the shop in-charge, Binoy, and shop owner Sanjay.
According to preliminary investigations, the incident occurred at around 6:47 pm when Vikas was using the goods lift to bring automobile spare parts to the ground floor.
