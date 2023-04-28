Worker dies in lift accident in Bengaluru

Vikas's father, Lallu Ram Gaur, has filed a complaint against the shop in-charge, Binoy, and shop owner Sanjay

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 28 2023, 03:59 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2023, 04:55 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 25-year-old man working at an automobile store on JC Road was crushed to death between the goods lift and the lift's side wall on Wednesday.

The deceased, Vikas Kumar Gaur, was a resident of Kalasipalyam. He worked as a storekeeper at Sanjay Automobiles on JC Road.

Vikas's father, Lallu Ram Gaur, has filed a complaint against the shop in-charge, Binoy, and shop owner Sanjay.

According to preliminary investigations, the incident occurred at around 6:47 pm when Vikas was using the goods lift to bring automobile spare parts to the ground floor.

Bengaluru
Accident

