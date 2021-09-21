Train hits truck near Heelalige station; no injuries, casualties

A train hit a truck at a crossing junction between Carmelaram and Heelalige stations, delaying the express by more than an hour.

South Western Railways said the incident happened around 8.30 pm when the truck "trespassed" the tracks.

"The locopilot of the incoming Mysore-Mayiladuthurai Express (06232) applied the emergency brake. However, the locomotive hit the truck," a press release from the SWR stated, adding that there were no reports of injury/casualty to the passengers or the railway crew. The lorry driver fled the spot abandoning the truck.

The Bengaluru divisional railway manager and other officials arrived at the spot at 10.40 pm along with accident relief materials and a doctor.