Treat for wildlife photography enthusiasts at Alliance

On the occasion of World Environment Day, photographs by city-based wildlife photographer Arvind Karthik and conservationist-activist Pavan Joshi are on display at Alliance Francais in Vasanthnagar.

The photographs on display showcase a range of wildlife, with the spotlight on big cats, which are the pet passions of the two photographers.

With 22 years of experience in wildlife conservation, Pavan Joshi has spent the last decade working in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve with frontline staff of the forest department. “I work with the rangers in anti-poaching camps located in core zones, providing them basic amenities and access to resources,” Joshi told DH. Being involved with the rangers’ work gave him access to zones that are inaccessible to the public, which inspired him to tell his stories of what goes on in the jungle through photography.

Arvind Karthik, a self-taught wildlife photographer, has been into photography and training aspiring shutterbugs for the last six years. “I believe in showcasing animals in the context of their habitat, and I find the connection between leopards and trees beautiful.” The goal of photography, according to Arvind, is to influence children to ask important, life-changing questions.