Turf Club to Karnataka HC: Will shift 200 horses till stables repaired

The Bangalore Turf Club on Thursday informed the High Court that it has identified a breeding centre near Yelahanka to shift horses from the stables in the club premises.

The court was also informed that negotiations are on to shift 200 horses, from over 800 horses, till the stables are repaired.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka directed the club to submit a detailed affidavit with regard to the shifting of the horses and also on the implementation of the recommendations of the report.

Interlocutory application

Meanwhile, the BTC moved an interlocutory application seeking to implead the state government as a party respondent.

The club contended that it has been conducting activities for the past 100 years and the state government is also getting revenue through taxes collected from racing activities.

The bench declined to admit the application and pointed out that the club being a respondent cannot seek a relief, which is not sought by the petitioner in the PIL.

On the last occasion, the court had pointed out that the report submitted by the inspector, appointed by the Animal Welfare Board of India, states that about 80 per cent of the stables at BTC do not conform to guidelines.

The PIL is filed by Compassion Unlimited Plus Action (CUPA).

The petitioner had pointed out that the horses in BTC are kept under unhygienic conditions in stables, which doesn’t conform to guidelines and also violates Performing Animals (Registration) Rules, 2001.