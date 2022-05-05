Tushar Giri Nath is the new BBMP chief commissioner

Tushar Giri Nath appointed as new BBMP chief commissioner

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 05 2022, 16:55 ist
  • updated: May 05 2022, 16:55 ist
Tushar Giri Nath. Credit: DH File Photo

Bengaluru civic body BBMP has appointed Tushar Giri Nath as its new chief commissioner, replacing Gaurav Gupta in a top-level reshuffle.

tushar girinath
BBMP
Bengaluru

