Tushar Giri Nath appointed as new BBMP chief commissioner

Bengaluru civic body BBMP has appointed Tushar Giri Nath as its new chief commissioner, replacing Gaurav Gupta in a top-level reshuffle.

Bengaluru civic body #BBMP gets a new chief commissioner in Tushar Giri Nath, who will replace @Gaurav_Gupta67 in a top-level reshuffle. @DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/ivydFTngnA — Bharath Joshi (@bharathjoshi) May 5, 2022