Two dead after being hit by train near Horamavu

Two friends, both college students, died in a train accident near Horamavu on Friday evening.

The deceased were identified as Chetana, 18, a resident of Kannamangala in Bengaluru Rural and Siri Chandra, 20, also from Kannamangala.

According to Baiyappanahalli Railway police, the duo was killed near the railway track near Horamavu railway bridge. It is alleged that the duo killed themselves by jumping to the moving train 'Kacheguda Express' around 7.10 pm.

According to the police, they are yet to ascertain if the duo killed themselves or if it was an accident. "We are going to question the Loco Pilot to find out if has seen the duo jumping to the moving train. But the circumstantial evidence looks like they have jumped themselves," a senior police officer said.

The parents of the duo identified the bodies. "We will question them about the duo and their friendship on Saturday morning," the officer said.

The girl was an undergraduate student in a private college in Avalahalli. Chandra's details are yet to be known. A case of unnatural death has been registered and further investigation is on.

