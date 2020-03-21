Two held for transgender's murder in financial row

  • Mar 21 2020, 01:43 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2020, 03:08 ist

The Subramanyapura police arrested two men for murdering a transgender person over a financial row. 

The victim was identified as Viji alias Vijaya (28).

Police said that Arun Kumar (27) and wife Anu were sharing a rented accommodation with four transgendered people. Viji had borrowed Rs 10,000 from Arun.  

On March 17, the couple had a fight with Viji over the money, following which Arun stabbed Viji. They tried to take her to a hospital in an autorickshaw, but she died on the way.

The accused later dumped the body at an isolated place in Kumaraswamy Layout with the help of autorickshaw driver P V Srinath (30). 

The police formed a special team and arrested Arun.

