Two teenage students drown while swimming in Kodigehalli Lake

Two teenage students drowned while swimming in Kodigehalli Lake near Nelamangala on the northern outskirts of Bengaluru on Monday, police said.

Purushotham (14) and his friend Nagesh (17), both residents of Hattukuntepalya village, ventured into the lake around afternoon. But they didn’t know swimming and got stuck in the silt, eventually drowning. A passerby alerted the villagers, who rushed to the spot and pulled the bodies out after a few hours, said Thyamagondlu police.

There are no safety measures around the lake, and the boys hadn’t informed their parents when they left home, police added.

Local MLA K Srinivasamurthy promised compensation to the boys’ families. The boys studied at a government school in Nelamangala.

Labourer dies in wall collapse

Meanwhile, a construction worker died after falling from the first floor of a building that was being demolished near Banaswadi on Sunday. He was buried alive in the debris of a wall that subsequently fell on him.

Working at the demolition of the building in RS Palya, Micheal (22), a resident of Cox Town, fell from the first floor and suffered a severe head injury after a wall collapsed on him.

He was declared dead at a hospital, police said. The house owner and contractor have been booked for causing death by negligence.