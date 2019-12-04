Two traffic cops injured in road accident

Umesh R Yadav
Umesh R Yadav, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  Dec 04 2019, 23:56pm ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2019, 00:34am ist

Two traffic policemen were injured after a motorcyclist struck their two-wheeler near the Windsor Manor bridge in central Bengaluru on Wednesday. 

Channe Gowda, a 58-year-old assistant sub-inspector of police, suffered serious injuries. Police constable Siddaraya, 30, sustained minor injuries. 

The officers were returning to the Seshadripuram police station after the end of their night shift when a motorcyclist, later identified as Krishna Kumar, allegedly hit their two-wheeler around 6.30 am. The duo fell off the bike. Kumar allegedly tried to ride off but patrolmen nabbed him, according to the police. 

Kumar, a painter, is said to have been riding towards the Hebbal flyover at the time of the accident.

