Two traffic cops injured in road accident

Two traffic policemen were injured after a motorcyclist struck their two-wheeler near the Windsor Manor bridge in central Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Channe Gowda, a 58-year-old assistant sub-inspector of police, suffered serious injuries. Police constable Siddaraya, 30, sustained minor injuries.

The officers were returning to the Seshadripuram police station after the end of their night shift when a motorcyclist, later identified as Krishna Kumar, allegedly hit their two-wheeler around 6.30 am. The duo fell off the bike. Kumar allegedly tried to ride off but patrolmen nabbed him, according to the police.

Kumar, a painter, is said to have been riding towards the Hebbal flyover at the time of the accident.