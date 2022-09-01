UP CM inaugurates wellness centre in Bengaluru

UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates wellness centre in Bengaluru

Adityanath also interacted with the head of the institution 'Dharmadhikari' Veerendra Heggade

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 01 2022, 15:49 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2022, 15:59 ist
Yogi Adityanath. Credit: PTI file photo

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday inaugurated a wellness centre 'Kshemavana' of the Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences (SDMINYS) at Nelamangala on the outskirts of the city on Thursday.

Adityanath also interacted with the head of the institution 'Dharmadhikari' Veerendra Heggade, who is also a Rajya Sabha member. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was among those present on the occasion.

