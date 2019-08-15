Upset over poor health, 50-yr-old commits suicide

A 50-year-old man committed suicide by hanging at his house on Sunday night as he was depressed over his poor health.

Veeranna Gowda was a resident of B-Sector Yelahanka New Town and lived with his wife and two sons, who are unmarried, the police said.

According to the police, around 8 pm, Gowda's family members saw him hanging from the ceiling fan in the bedroom. They called out for help to the neighbours and shifted Gowda to hospital, where he was declared brought dead. His wife told the police that Gowda was suffering from ailments relating to low blood pressure and high blood sugar.

There was no death note, and the Yelahanka New Town police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating.

Police sources said Gowda was involved in local politics and was also into the real estate business before he fell sick.