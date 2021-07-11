UVCE vaccinates 79% students ahead of reopening

The University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE), Bengaluru, has vaccinated the highest number of students and staff among all BU-affiliated institutions.

Data available from the college revealed that 79 per cent of the students and staff have been vaccinated so far and even the students who are in their hometowns due to the lockdown have got their jabs.

Principal Prof H N Ramesh ensured that all students and staff are vaccinated. He sent an authorisation letter via WhatsApp and email helping those away from the college to get their jab.

Of the 3,441 students, 2,722 have got their first dose. Following directions from the university, the college authorities have taken this initiative. The state government is preparing to resume offline classes in August and has decided to vaccinate students and staff.