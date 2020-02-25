Vendors throw veggies to protest delay in opening of new market

Vendors threw vegetables outside a newly built market complex in Cox Town, East Bengaluru, on Monday, in protest against the delay in giving them possession of shops built therein.

Vendors said the market was completed years ago but the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) hadn’t yet given them shops in the building.

Local residents joined the vendors in the protest, complaining that the delay had put them to hardship because shopkeepers were forced to encroach upon the footpath and road, and obstruct traffic.

N S Ravi, the president of the Bharatainagar Residents’ Forum, said the old market was demolished about 17 years ago. The vendors were then moved to makeshift shops that had temporary roofs.

Footpath encroached

“They built 21 shops adjacent to the road, which are being occupied by vegetable, meat and flower vendors now. The pavement has been encroached upon, causing inconvenience to pedestrians. As buyers park their vehicles by the road, traffic movement slows down,” Ravi said.

He said hygiene in the place was compromised.“When local leaders were approached previously, they said the issue was with water supply. They said a borewell had to be sunk, due to which the inauguration of the complex was postponed.” He wondered why can’t East Bengaluru have a decent market when South Bengaluru had already got one.

“We were promised new shops 15 years ago. But even to this day, we still operate from structures built from sheets. The BBMP built a market but is not letting us occupy it,” said Mohammed Zamrud, a vendor.