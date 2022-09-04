Water fountain project: BBMP to invite tenders

Three years after the BBMP floated the idea of setting up water fountains across the city, the project is finally taking off, with the civic body inviting tenders for installation of the fountains at 40 major junctions.

Though Bengaluru has received Rs 425 crore under the National Clean Air Programme over the last two years to prevent air pollution and improve air quality, most of the projects have remained on paper.

The water fountains were part of the action plan chalked out by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board and the BBMP.

While the fountains are being set up to reduce air pollution, BBMP officials also see them as an enhancement to the city’s aesthetics.

Nandeesh J R, BBMP Executive Engineer, said the project was recommended by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the civic body plans to utilise treated water at these fountains.

“The design for each junction is based on the importance of the junction and the attractions surrounding it. For instance, Town Hall is built in British architectural style and the fountain at this junction will follow the pattern. Considering the water scarcity in the city, only treated water will be used for these fountains,” Nandeesh said.

Word of caution

Experts, however, expressed concerns over the implementation of the project.

Professor T V Ramachandra of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) said the project may not help reduce air pollution to a great extent.

“The particulate matter moves up rapidly and water from the fountains may not be able to reach them. It might make a small difference and add to the aesthetics of the city, but authorities have to be cautious against the spreading of pathogens since the probability of the secondary treated water carrying pathogens is high,” Ramachandra said.

Environmentalist Dr A N Yellappa Reddy said it is important to ensure that the water droplets reach at least 10 feet and are sprayed using rainers.

“When pollutants pass through the water droplets, the suspended particulate matter will be absorbed by the water moisture. They swell and settle there. It is important to choose the right way of spraying to reach the optimum height. In addition, maintenance of such fountains by cleaning the settled-down particles is crucial,” he said.

The project is estimated to cost Rs 29 crore and is funded under the 15th Finance Commission funds. Authorities have proposed to install the fountains in the next six months.

Major junctions identified for the project are Dairy Circle, Windsor Manor, Trinity Circle, KR Market–Makkala Koota Circle, and Upparpet police station junction.