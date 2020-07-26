Webinar at MSRIT from July 27 on traditional Indian sciences and technology

The MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology (MSRIT) will hold a week-long webinar entitled 'Vishwa Guru Bharatha: The Glory of Traditional Indian Sciences and Technologies' from July 27 to 31.

The webinar will highlight the glory of traditional Indian sciences and technology, besides promoting research in agriculture, metallurgy, yogic sciences, mathematics, astronomy, and education. Speakers from leading institutes will handle the sessions during the webinar, MSRIT said in a statement.

Registration for the webinar is free. For more details, visit www.msrit.edu.