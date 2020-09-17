Weekend metro services between RV Road and Yelachenahalli to be affected

Metro services between RV Road and Yelachanahalli will close at 8 pm, one hour before the normal closing time, on Saturday and Sunday as officials are scheduled to begin further tests on the Phase 2 extension from Yelachenahalli to Anjanapura. Weekend metro riders on Green Line, however, can travel up to RV Road after 8 pm.

The last train from Yelachenahalli to Nagasandra will leave at 8 pm while the last train from Nagasandra to Yelachenahalli will leave at 6.56 pm.

Thereafter, train services will terminate at RV Road station till 9 pm.

The morning trains on Green Line will not be affected.

There will be no changes in the services and timings on the Purple Line (Byappanahalli-Mysore Road). Trial runs on the 6.29-km extension line to Anjanapura began on August 27.

Officials are testing the civil structure, communication and other systems. A proposal for safety inspection is expected to be sent to the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety in the next few weeks.