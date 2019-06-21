Welcome aboard the garden on wheels

The BMTC’s Kempegowda Bus Station at Majestic sees about 2,500 bus arrivals and departures everyday. However, one bus among the 225Cs is quite the head-turner.

Plants line up its dashboard transforming the old vehicle into a travelling garden, drawing passengers waiting for a peek. Those who board are welcomed by the crew to take in the curated nature.

The green ambience sets the bus aside from the mundane BMTC buses, old and new alike. Among the passengers travelling between Majestic and BEML 5th Stage, the crew have made a name.

Conductor Basavaraju Lingaiah and driver Rangaswami say the greenery has made their journeys beautiful. “We want passengers to walk in with a smile and have a happy journey wherever they are headed, an experience unlike any other bus ride,” says Rangaswami.

The bus has over 40 plants, placed on the dashboard and the pathway inside. The plants include palm saplings, snake plants and red ruby. “They won’t need trimming for another three months,” says Basavaraju as he tends the plants during a five-minute break at the Kempegowda BMTC terminal.

“The plants are watered four times along with a puja everyday,” explains Rangaswami, pointing to a tulsi in the centre of the dashboard.

The duo spent about Rs 5,000 on the plants, making it clear they take their task of spreading environmental awareness quite seriously. The arrangement has not affected their business or the passengers, according to them.

“We have seen more passengers becoming regulars in our bus after the plants were on board three months ago. It makes us happy,” says Basavaraju.

“It’s only my second time on this bus and I can’t afford to wait for it everyday. It is beautiful and puts a smile on my face every time I am in it,” feels Rakshitha, a regular 225C passenger.

The crew plans to add more plants depending on the availability of space. “We want everyone to wait for our ‘bus with plants’ at bus stops,” Basavaraju chuckles.

The 225C also has a 20-litre mobile drinking water can for passengers to quench thirst, which is refilled everyday.