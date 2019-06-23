Will offer protection to IMA chief: B'luru city police

Bengaluru City police have offered to provide protection to absconding IMA chief Mohammed Mansoor Khan if he wished to return to the country to cooperate with the investigation.

"He is free to return to the country. We are ready to offer security if he fears for his life. Mansoor has requested Bengaluru city police commissioner for the same and he will take a call on the matter," S Girish, DCP (Crime) and part of the Special Investigation Team, said.

Earlier in the day, Mansoor had released a video claiming that he was willing to return to the country to cooperate with the probe, but feared for his life.

Girish pointed out that Khan was an accused in the case and could level allegations against anybody. "We have learnt that he has named some politicians in the video. If required, SIT will summon them for questioning in connection with the scam," he said.

