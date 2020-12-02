Woman drowns while relieving herself at lakeside

Ramegowda, the woman’s son, said they didn’t have a toilet at home and were forced to defecate in the open

Umesh R Yadav, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 02 2020, 01:03 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2020, 01:30 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

A 52-year-old woman drowned in a lake in northern Bengaluru’s Madanayakanahalli while attending to the nature’s call early on Tuesday morning, police said. 

Lakshmamma, a resident of Kammasandra, had bent to get water from the lake in order to wash her legs when she accidentally slipped and drowned around 5.30 am, a senior police officer said. 

Her family went looking for her when she didn’t return home. They later found her body floating in the lake. Police fished the body out and sent it for post-mortem. A case of unnatural death has been registered and further investigations are underway. 

No toilet at home

Ramegowda, the woman’s son, said they didn’t have a toilet at home and were forced to defecate in the open.

According to him, they gave many representations to the gram panchayat to help them build the toilet but no action was taken.

Lakshmamma’s husband, Gangegowda, had passed away recently and she had been living with her two sons, according to police. 

