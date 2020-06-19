Work bravely: Bengaluru top cop to his men in pep talk

City police commissioner Bhaskar Rao has asked his men to work bravely and without fear, as the rapid spread of coronavirus among policemen has left them shaken.

Addressing the police personnel for the first time online, Rao assured them that the department and the government are with them. He also said all measures have been taken to provide the best treatment in case they contract COVID-19.

Rao also urged all police personnel to take safety measures like wearing masks, gloves, and face shields and using sanitisers. He also asked them to clean themselves before entering home after duty as family members would be concerned about the disease.

“In the past six months, the department was unable to conduct a police parade due to the CAA issue and Covid-19 (outbreak). Hence, I’ve chosen to address all of you via YouTube Live,” Rao said, addressing all ranks of policemen between 3 pm and 3.20 pm on Thursday.

“The entire police force, including civil and armed reserve force of all ranks, has done a commendable job, which has got appreciation from the government and also from the public.”

He said the police are prone to the infection since many have to meet the public while doing traffic/security duty and catching miscreants. “We have lost an ASI and head constable who was on Covid duty. Alongside the infection, one satisfactory news is that our men are recovering fast in a quick possible time.”

He said he has instructed the Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) to take care of their staff and provide them safety kits issued by the department and sponsors. “I understand the concern of your family members, but you need to make them understand how important your role to the society is. Our leadership will not let you down.”

The safety kits are also issued to the policemen’s families, Rao said, adding that he is personally monitoring the treatment provided to the staff, the expenses of which the government is ready to bear.