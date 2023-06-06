Work together to build a kinder world, says Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi

Child labour will not be eliminated till the deficits in society, culture and policy are addressed, Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi said on Monday.

He was delivering the Dr MS Ramaiah Memorial Lecture at the Ramaiah Institute of Technology (RIT), Bengaluru, to mark the birth centenary of founder-chairman Dr M S Ramaiah and celebrate the diamond jubilee of RIT.

Satyarthi's lecture on ‘Globalising Compassion: The Road Ahead’ highlighted the importance of values like compassion and kindness, and the need to promote globalisation along with the progress made in science and technology.

He expressed concerns about the world losing a human connection and empathy and emphasised that it is the need of the hour to work together to build a kinder world.

Dr M R Jayaram, Chairman of Gokula Education Foundation (GEF); M R Seetharam, GEF Vice-Chairman and Director of RIT; and M R Ramaiah, Secretary, GEF; were among those present at the event.