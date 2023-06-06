Work together to build a kinder world: Satyarthi  

Work together to build a kinder world, says Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi

Satyarthi expressed concerns about the world losing a human connection and empathy

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 06 2023, 02:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2023, 04:09 ist
Gokula Education Foundation Chairman Dr. M R Jayaram(Ext. Left) and Vice Chairman and RIT Director M R Seetharam (Ext. Right) are felicitating ‘Nobel laureate and human rights activist Kailash Satyarthi’. Credit: DH Photo/ B H Shivakumar

Child labour will not be eliminated till the deficits in society, culture and policy are addressed, Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi said on Monday. 

He was delivering the Dr MS Ramaiah Memorial Lecture at the Ramaiah Institute of Technology (RIT), Bengaluru, to mark the birth centenary of founder-chairman Dr M S Ramaiah and celebrate the diamond jubilee of RIT.

Satyarthi's lecture on ‘Globalising Compassion: The Road Ahead’ highlighted the importance of values like compassion and kindness, and the need to promote globalisation along with the progress made in science and technology.

He expressed concerns about the world losing a human connection and empathy and emphasised that it is the need of the hour to work together to build a kinder world. 

Dr M R Jayaram, Chairman of Gokula Education Foundation (GEF); M R Seetharam, GEF Vice-Chairman and Director of RIT; and M R Ramaiah, Secretary, GEF; were among those present at the event.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru news
Bengaluru
Kailash Satyarthi
Child labour

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Shocked': King Charles III on Odisha train tragedy

'Shocked': King Charles III on Odisha train tragedy

Dalit man’s thumb chopped off over cricket ball

Dalit man’s thumb chopped off over cricket ball

Andhra girl calls helpline to cancel own child marriage

Andhra girl calls helpline to cancel own child marriage

'Sacred Games', 'Mirzapur' in 50 all-time Indian hits

'Sacred Games', 'Mirzapur' in 50 all-time Indian hits

Video: Company locks up employees inside office

Video: Company locks up employees inside office

 