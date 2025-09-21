Menu
GST rate cut kicks in from Monday, goods and services to become cheaper

In a bonanza to consumers, the GST Council, comprising Centre and states, has decided to reduce tax rates on goods and services, from September 22 -- the first day of the Navaratri.
Last Updated : 21 September 2025, 06:16 IST
Published 21 September 2025, 06:16 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsGST

