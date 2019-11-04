Worker steals 16kg silver annually, few grams at a time

A worker at a jewellery shop has been arrested for stealing 16 kilograms of silver over the past year.
The Srirampura police arrested Bapu, 26, a resident of Solapur, following a complaint filed by the owner of Armugam Silver Works.
A senior police officer said Bapu was tasked with melting silver bullion and making jewellery. He had been pilfering a few grams from each silver bar and taking it home for the past year.
His employer noticed that the weight of the melted silver reduced by a few grams every time. He kept a close watch on Babu and concluded that he was indeed pilfering the silver. He then went to the cops.
