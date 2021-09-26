Young HAL engineer gets IETE award

Prikshat Sharma played a vital role in the development of the Integrated Avionics System Testing Rig for the LCA Tejas

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 26 2021, 05:35 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2021, 05:45 ist
Sharma is currently Deputy General Manager at HAL’s LCA Tejas Division. Credit: DH File Photo

A young engineer of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) was bestowed with the prestigious IETE (Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers) Award 2021 on Saturday for his work on Light Combat Aircraft (LCA).

Prikshat Sharma played a vital role in the development of the Integrated Avionics System Testing Rig for the LCA Tejas, which was the first-ever inhouse facility established for the LCA production programme.

Sharma is currently Deputy General Manager at HAL’s LCA Tejas Division. The award consists of a citation, medal and plaque. He shares the award with Professor (Dr) Janakarajan Ramkumar, IIT Kanpur.

The Automated Test Equipment (ATE), which Sharma was instrumental in developing, tests LRUs (Line Replaceable Units) by simulating all necessary communication interfaces available on an aircraft.

With the commissioning of this ATE, Hindustan Aeronautics said “that the cycle-time and man-hour requirements for pre-installation checks had declined drastically as the (system) avoids multiple to-and-fro commutations to various agencies.”

Bengaluru
Karnataka
India News
Business News
Light Combat Aircraft

