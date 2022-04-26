Youth electrocuted near park in Bengaluru's Sanjay Nagar

A 22-year-old youth who was near Children's Park of NGEF Layout in Sanjay Nagar died of electrocution after he caught a cable wire on Monday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Kishore, a resident of Geddalahalli. Kishore along with his younger brother was near the park around 7 pm. A cable wire was hanging from a tree on the roadside. Kishore caught the wire and tried to pull it. But he got electrocuted and died.

Soon after learning about the incident Sanjay Nagar police rushed to the spot and alerted the Bescom officials to turn off the power supply to the area for sometime.

The officials found that Kishore was lying dead on the roadside by holding the wire. It is suspected that the wire of the internet services. A high tension wire is passed above the tree.

According to police, as told by the local electricians, sometimes the electricity will pass to other cables if they are within five to 10 feet in distance. So the police suspect the electricity has passed into the internet cable accordingly.

However, the high tension wire is not in contact with the cable wire.

Based on the allegations made by the family members of Kishore the police have taken up the case against the concerned Bescom officials and people who have put the internet cable and left it hanging without proper maintenance.

Kishore was a labourer in building constructions. On Tuesday morning the officials will do spot inspection and investigate further.

