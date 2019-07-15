Youth killed, head crushed with stone

A 26-year-old man was found bludgeoned to death in a desolate place behind Shivapura Lake near Peenya in northern Bengaluru on Sunday morning.

The victim, Kiran Kumar A, a native of Tamil Nadu, had come to the city a few years ago and was working as a helper at a garment factory, the police said. Around 10 am on Sunday, passersby noticed the body, with the head being crushed with a stone. Police found liquor bottles on the crime spot. They suspect Kumar partied with friends during which, a misunderstanding probably led to a fight and his eventual murder.

The police are reviewing the CCTV footage of the area and checking Kumar’s call detail record to trace people who were with him on Saturday.