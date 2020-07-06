Youth, motorists traverse Bengaluru streets despite Covid-19 lockdown

Most citizens stayed indoors during the lockdown on Sunday as they feared the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 virus. But a sizable number of youngsters and motorists were seen traversing the city roads.

While the idea of a lockdown may be agreeable to several citizens who spoke to DH, some also felt it would be inconvenient.

Law enforcement personnel tried controlling people flouting the lockdown regulations, with BBMP marshals fining those without masks between 6 am and 2 pm at one junction on JC Road.

“Yesterday, we registered 35 infractions from people not wearing masks or adhering to social-distancing regulations. By the end of today, we estimate total numbers at this junction alone to reach 40,” a marshal said.

At several locations, two-wheeler riders were observed not wearing masks or helmets.

On Mount Joy Road in Hanumantha Nagar, the police beat two such motorists for their refusal to comply with regulations.

At Tharagupet on Sultan Road, a cart full of youths racing a bullock-drawn cart were stopped by BBMP marshals and the police. Motorists trying to slip past the same barricade claimed they were rushing to visit relatives in the nearby Victoria Hospital.

Despite City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao’s call to stay home, groups of people were seen at grocery stores across the city, at butcher shops, and at pharmacies. Roadside fruit and vegetable sellers were also out in force. By evening, the number of people out on the streets had increased.

At Chamrajpet, Dhanalaxmi (45), a fruit seller who said she had been hounded out of the city market where she lived on the streets, said economic hardship had prompted her to try and make some sales on Sunday.

“I am widowed. I have three dependent children, living with my sister in Goripalya. My monetary requirement is Rs 300 per day, of which Rs 100 goes to my sister to take care of my children, Rs 50 for me to eat and the rest to buy fruits to sell. Now, they impose a lockdown and say I must not sell anything. How do I make my Rs 300?” she asked.

'Good, but inconvenient'

Several citizens spotted on the city streets agreed to DH that the lockdown was a good idea, but they were out to acquire food and medicine.

Shivakumar (52), a resident of SBI Colony who was at a butcher shop, said he had come to take home chicken for lunch.

In NR Colony, Manjunath (50), a builder walking home to his apartment, blamed the interstate travelers for the spike in Covid cases in his neighbourhood.

“The lockdown should continue for several days,” Manjunath said.

“However, the BBMP should allow people to go out in the morning and evenings for essential supplies. I think they should also spray sodium chloride solution across all streets to control the spread of the virus.”

At Jayanagar, Vasanthnagar, Jayamahal, Benson Town, and Shanthala Nagar, residents largely appeared to follow the police commissioner’s directives to remain home, although crowds were seen loitering — many without masks — in parts of Basavanagudi and Tilak

Nagar.