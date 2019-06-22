Covering the World Cup on wheels

Two years ago, Bharat Sundaresan and Gaurav Joshi, both journalists now based out Australia, hit upon the idea of covering the ongoing World Cup travelling around England in a campervan. The idea took a concrete shape once Bharat shifted from Mumbai to Adelaide where he writes for an Indian cricket website. Born to Indian parents of Maharashtra-origin, Joshi lives in Sydney and has been commentating and writing on cricket after quitting his well-paid job as a software engineer.

“It took a lot of discussion between the two of us and a lot of back and forth. Of course, there was excitement but a lot apprehension as well because this was something we had never done before,” says Bharat.

“Having lived in Australia, my biggest problem was driving such a big vehicle on England’s roads which are quite small compared to what we get in Australia. But fortunately, Bharat loves driving, he goes mad if he isn’t driving. That way we compliment each other,” butts in Joshi.

Both agree England is the best place to go around a country in a campervan. The distance between places where they have to go reporting matches isn’t too long and they get to explore the beautiful countryside.

“The best thing is the kind of stories we have got to do while driving around,” Bharat, who is the author of Dhoni’s biography The Dhoni Touch, said. “We got to speak to Joe Root’s grandfather, Jos Buttler’s mother, former England fast bowler Peter Martin. But the most interesting story was on Boxton. In 1975 it snowed on the first day of June – the first day the English summer – and the match didn’t happen. I believe, the entire ground was covered in snow! It remains the only country match which has been called off due to snowing!”

It’s a fully-equipped vehicle with everything that you need in a day’s life. There is a kitchen, cooking vessels, cutleries, plates, glasses, a sink, a bathroom and two big beds fitted on either side of the van.

“The best part about this whole journey is you don’t have to pack and unpack your clothes,” Bharat says.

No journalist, who shuttles from one venue to another living out of his suitcase, will disagree with that.