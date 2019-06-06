ICC World Cup 2019 AUS vs WI: preview

The clash between the West Indies and Australia is going to present an interesting viewpoint -- the future course of ICC 2019 World Cup. Both teams represent very different and contrasting approaches to the game. Their notions, perceptions about cricket fuse each other like oil and water. The match is not only going to be a battle between two teams: it will also symbolise two different narratives going up against each other.

West Indies is a team that everyone loves to watch irrespective of the result of the match. Their 'Calypso' attitude towards the game makes them a crowd favourite, and in this World Cup, there are many who are rooting for the Caribbeans. And they have the arsenal to set the tournament on fire.

In the first match against Pakistan, they flaunted their newfound fast bowling strength. The likes of Oshane Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder and Andre Russell can crank it up with vicious pace and bounce, as the Pakistani batsmen witnessed in horror. To boot, they did not even field their two premier fast bowlers: Shannon Gabriel and Kemar Roach.

Their batting, when on song, can smoke any bowling line-up and decimate the best. But it also has its share of unpredictability, as is expected from a West Indian side. It will be interesting to see how the not so tested middle order performs after the collapse of the top order, especially Chris Gayle, who is in marauding form with the bat.

Australia can never be written off. This has been said time and again, during one of their most tumultuous ODI phase in recent years. Even a year ago, the team was going through a horrendous form in the white ball cricket, failing to win matches on a stretch.

But, the one ODI series against India changed the scenario and the dynamics of this World Cup. The series win in India, after being 0-2 down, heralded a new dawn for them. And they backed it up with a win over Pakistan in the ODI series, drubbing them in the UAE. The return of Warner and Smith, with the former is very good form, as was evident in the match against Afghanistan has suddenly made Australia one of the favourites in the tournament.

From the debris of failure, the team is once again instilling fear and respect in their opponents. As the wise men say, it is never a prudent decision to write off the five-time World champions.

Match time: 3:00 PM (IST)

Where to watch: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Bangla

Team news: Both have fully fit squads and are expected to field the same eleven.

Weather Report: There is a forecast of intermittent rain throughout the match, and the condition is expected to remain overcast, as it was in most of the matches. The temperature will hover around 15-20 degrees celsius.

Pitch report and conditions: The pitch is expected to be a belter as was seen in the England vs Pakistan match, and with loads of big hitters in both sides, expect this to be a high scoring match.

Probable XI:

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Shai Hope (wk), Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas

Betting odds: According to Oddschecker, Australia 8/15, West Indies 9/5