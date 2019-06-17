ICC World Cup IND vs PAK: How Twitter reacted

A clash between India and Pakistan in cricket is bound to wrap fans in a blanket of frenzied excitement, and the World Cup match between these two teams was of no exception. There were waves of hype and a thirst for success before the match. The outcome produced a catharsis of joy and sorrow, elation and despair among fans of the two teams. As India defeated Pakistan by 89 runs, appreciation from India fans was mingled with criticisms from Pakistani fans. Let's look at some reactions:

The jubiliant Master Blaster:

It was a brilliant all-round display by #TeamIndia!@ImRo45 was just amazing once again & @klrahul11 after being asked to open, played with a lot of responsibility.@imVkohli like always was classy & the way @imkuldeep18 bowled along with @hardikpandya7 was great to see.#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/d639Yy6cfb — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 16, 2019

Nasser Hussain echoed the sentiments of most cricket fans.

As ever I loved the India Pakistan game yesterday loved the way both players and spectators stood / sat side by side and showed their unconditional love for the game..and a word of sympathy for the team in green they have been through a lot. World cricket needs them strong again — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) June 17, 2019

Ramiz Raja remarked on the gulf between the sides.

Pakistan outplayed by India...beaten at skills and smartness! — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) June 16, 2019

Sanjay Manjrekar highlighted the cricket infrastructure in Pakistan.

Pakistan, I think, have lost that link of senior, great players passing on their cricket wisdom and their own confidence onto the younger players.#INDvPAK #ICCCWC2019 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) June 16, 2019

A thought from Virender Sehwag.

When you hope to see a close #IndvsPak World Cup match but what you keep on getting is a one-sided contest! pic.twitter.com/eWqXTwXSLq — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 17, 2019

The 'Rawalpindi Express' could not hide his dejection.

Disappointed & heartbroken on seeing Pakistan's approach. We are still in the World Cup though. Will have to win all the remaining matches. #IndVsPak #cwc2019 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) June 16, 2019

Well, post-match reactions are incomplete without some humour. And Sarfaraz Ahmed's yawn stole the show.

Pic1 & 2 - Imran Khan giving gyaan to Sarfaraz Ahmed. Pic3 - Sarfaraz Ahmed xD#IndiaVsPakistan #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/R9naT6DzkW — Deνιℓ (@ibeingdevil) June 16, 2019

The Pakistan captain was graceful in defeat.