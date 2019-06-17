ICC World Cup IND vs PAK: How Twitter reacted

ICC World Cup IND vs PAK: How Twitter reacted

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 17 2019, 15:29pm ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2019, 15:52pm ist
India maintained their unbeaten run against Pakistan in World Cup with a 89 runs win. Photo credit: Reuters

A clash between India and Pakistan in cricket is bound to wrap fans in a blanket of frenzied excitement, and the World Cup match between these two teams was of no exception. There were waves of hype and a thirst for success before the match. The outcome produced a catharsis of joy and sorrow, elation and despair among fans of the two teams. As India defeated Pakistan by 89 runs, appreciation from India fans was mingled with criticisms from Pakistani fans. Let's look at some reactions:

The jubiliant Master Blaster:

Nasser Hussain echoed the sentiments of most cricket fans.

Ramiz Raja remarked on the gulf between the sides.

Sanjay Manjrekar highlighted the cricket infrastructure in Pakistan.

A thought from Virender Sehwag.

The 'Rawalpindi Express' could not hide his dejection.

Well, post-match reactions are incomplete without some humour. And Sarfaraz Ahmed's yawn stole the show.

The Pakistan captain was graceful in defeat.

 

ICC World Cup 2019
Indian Cricket team
Pakistan vs India
Comments (+)
 