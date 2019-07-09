MSD is the reason behind Kohli's calmness: Panesar

Former England spinner Monty Panesar has lauded MS Dhoni for keeping India captain Virat Kohli calm and composed during crunch situations.

"Virat Kohli is able to express himself as a captain but the calmness behind that is MS Dhoni," Panesar told ANI on Tuesday.

He added that Dhoni would be aiming to lift the World Cup and have a final farewell.

"This is probably Dhoni's dream because this could be his last one-day he plays and retires with winning the World Cup. I am sure he probably in the background wants to win the World Cup, have his final farewell," he said.

He also lauded India's pace bowling unit and praised them for their consistent performance. "India's seam attackers (have) definitely done very well in the last couple of years. They have got the number one bowler in the world Jasprit Bumrah. And Mohammad Shami is in great form with his hat-trick," he said.