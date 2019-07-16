Rohit Sharma wins Golden Bat in CWC 2019

Rohit Sharma ended up as the winner of the 'Golden Bat'- the award for the most runs in a World Cup, after he scored 648 runs in 10 innings. He scored just one more run than David Warner, who also achieved it in 10 innings.

Rohit, rated the no.2 ODI batsman in the ICC men's rankings, had a stellar World Cup campaign, scoring a record five centuries. Kumar Sangakkara held the previous record with four centuries at a single World Cup when he achieved the feat during the 2015 World Cup.

Rohit was widely expected to surpass Sachin Tendulkar's record haul of 673 runs in the 2003 World Cup, which is the most any batsman has managed to accumulate in a single campaign. However, a single-digit score against New Zealand in the semi-final, and India's consequent loss to the Kiwis meant that he lost the opportunity to do so.