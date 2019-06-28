Shami revelling in newfound resolve

Mohammad Shami has taken the World Cup by storm. After sitting out the first three matches, the paceman – having replaced the injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar – has taken eight wickets in two matches – four each against Afghanistan and West Indies.

It’s a pity that he didn’t get the man of the match award on either occasion, but he would be happy in the knowledge that he has proved a point or two. The right-arm quick has shown great resolve and determination to overcome personal and professional setbacks, and he wants to give full credit to himself for reshaping his career.

“Credit I would like to give myself because I am the one who was faced with the biggest challenges,” he said after taking 4/16 against West Indies. “In the last one and a half to two years, whatever has happened, I am the one who has confronted and experienced that. Credit I will give myself. Yes, God did give me the courage to fight my issues – fitness and family. I am trying to do better for the country now,” he noted.

Shami also spoke about the humiliation of failing the Yo Yo test. “At that time, your rhythm might also be bad, anything is possible,” he began. “Yes, I failed, that’s true. But the one thing is yes, I have improved my fitness a lot. I am in my comfort zone, I have lost weight, my rhythm is good. Everything is going well. I am trying to ensure that that rhythm, that diet that I have been following, I maintain it.”

Having tasted big success in his two matches, Shami feels no bitterness about being excluded from the first two games now. He speaks of staying patient and maintaining positive mindset.

“It doesn’t matter about the 11 because the 15 of us have come to play for the country,” he noted.

“There is something in you, that’s why you have come here. Doesn’t matter if you are getting a chance to play or not. You just need to stay patient. You have to stay positive with the rest of the team. You are here for the country. If you think about your country, you will not come under the pressure that I have to perform, I am not performing, I am not able to play. Only one thing, you must have a clever mind and your execution must be good. Doesn’t matter when you get your chance and when you don’t,” he offered.