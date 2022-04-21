A desperate battle for both teams | IPL 2022 Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings: Team Analysis

On the verge of elimination after six losses on the trot, a horribly out of form Mumbai Indians would need to notch up their first win of this IPL to remain afloat when they face Chennai Super Kings in the 33rd match of this season's IPL at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Here is the team analysis:

Team analysis of Mumbai Indians

Strengths: A team that invests in its future has certainly found a few future stars for their next decade, the two youngsters or we can call them teenagers, i.e. Dewald Brevis and N. Tilak Varma.

Both of them have impressed not only with their batting but the temperament which they are showing at such an age is mind-boggling. More often than helping MI to recover from early blows and counterattacking the bowlers. They both have had an impressive start to their first season of the IPL, with Dewald Brevis and Tilak Varma having scored 117 and 183 runs at a strike rate of 172 and 147 respectively.

The other batter who has been their mainstay and as he usually indicatesto the dugout "main hoon na", Suryakumar Yadav has notched up 200 runs at a rate of 154. The interesting bit here is all the above-mentioned batters have scored almost 50 % of the total runs scored by the Mumbai Indians. Opposition bowlers now know who to target, don't they?

Since the batters have been given their credits. Some bowlers that have stood up time and again in every match are Jasprit Bumrah and Murugan Ashwin. Bumrah has been his usual self-bowling consistent lines, yorkers, and toe-crushers whether it's in the powerplay, middle overs, or in the end. Murugan Ashwin with much more control in leg-breaks and extra bounce he generates has been able to show his class going at 6.6 runs per over in the powerplay and equally impressive in the middle overs.

Weaknesses: The lack of a quality death bowler alongside Jasprit Bumrah is one of their biggest weaknesses. Tymal Mills for all his pace still leaks runs.

The openers haven't stuck around to make an impact Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan have a strike of 103 and 101 in the powerplays respectively which is the lowest amongst all openers this season. No acceleration or a clear pinch hitter in the side, they lack the firepower required in the back end.

Team analysis of Chennai Super Kings

Strengths: With Rituraj Gaikwad finally amongst runs. The CSK top order looks confident and much more aggressive.

Ravindra Jadeja with the ball is now looking threatening with an economy rate of 8.25. He runs through the overs and sometimes through the batting line-up.

Dwayne Bravo for all the criticism he copes has been a powerhouse for CSK in the death overs, with a dot ball percentage of 41 between 17th to 20th over.

Weaknesses: A common problem to both these sides is the presence of a quality death bowler. To address the issue CSK can bring in Dwaine Pretorius, a bowler who disguises the batter with his mixed bag of slower ones has a dot ball percentage of 52 since 2018 in the death.

Impact player for Mumbai Indians

Suryakumar Yadav: He came, he saw and he's scoring runs. While other batters struggle, he has been the most impactful player for his side.

Impact player for Chennai Super Kings

Maheesh Theekshana: Maheesh Theekshana with all the mystery surrounding him has been par excellence and a lone wolf. He is an off-spinner who likes to bowl to Right-handed batters, in the last 3 years, he has accounted for 15 wickets against them at 6 runs per over.

Head-to-head: 34

MI won: 20

CSK won: 14