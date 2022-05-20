Can DC overcome MI hurdle and reach play-off finish line? | IPL 2022 Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: Team Analysis

The Delhi Capitals will take on Mumbai Indians in the penultimate match of the IPL league stage at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The match would be keenly followed by RCB fans who would be hoping for a MI win. Ironically, the last these two teams met was the second match of the season and DC came out on top. This time round, DC will be hoping to repeat the same to seal their play-off berth. Here is the team analysis –

Team analysis of Delhi Capitals

Strengths – After finally getting two wins on the trot for the first time this season, with play-off qualification in their own hands, and their back against the ball, it will not be wrong to say that they might come out swinging, as they have throughout this season. The team has gone through a lot this season, with players missing out on matches due to Covid, players getting injured, or some decisions not going in their favour. Sarfaraz Khan’s nonchalance and his grit to back himself against any bowler is the theme with which Delhi Capitals have played throughout the season. Backing players when they’re going through a lull phase, or helping a player recuperate, has all paid off at the business end. Rovman Powell’s ability to tonk the ball and Anrich Nortje’s fast-searing bouncers are a treat to the eyes. David Warner, Khaleel Ahmed, Lalit Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur or Axar Patel – have all have contributed in almost every match they’ve played to set it up nicely for the Delhi Capitals, as they stand on the brink of play-off qualification.

Weaknesses – The absence of opener Prithvi Shaw, for now, seems to have gone away with Sarfaraz Khan, taking that role to his liking, but Shaw’s ability to outfox bowlers, play longer innings, and attack every bowler is being dearly missed. Ever since his comeback from injury, Khaleel Ahmed, hasn’t looked like the bowler he used to be in the first few matches of the tournament.

Team analysis of Mumbai Indians

Strengths – For the first time ever, Mumbai Indians might finish at the bottom of the table. The team may have lacked the winning momentum, but there have been a few positives. Both the openers seem to have finally found ways to score runs and at a good strike rate as well. Ishan Kishan is back amongst runs and that’s a big positive for him and the management. The way Murugan Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah have outclassed all the opposition batters is noteworthy. They have been patchy, but when they’ve been consistent, they were threatening. Allowing and testing so many new faces for the future has been a good approach for the Mumbai Indians, whether it was Dewald Brevis or Tilak Varma – both have impressed.

Weaknesses – The bowling has let MI down this season. Riley Meredith's poor economy is a cause for concern for the team. Apart from Murugan Ashwin, the spinners haven’t been impactful this season.

Impact player for Delhi Capitals

Mitchell Marsh – He has scored 251 runs and picked up 4 wickets across 7 matches. His inclusion in the playing XI not only provides them with a balance but also a swashbuckling batter and a very regimented bowler.

Impact player for Mumbai Indians

Tim David – A great striker of the ball with a bit of nonchalance around his batting, he has saved Mumbai Indians or come close to saving them, most of the time in the matches that he has played.

Head-to-head – 31

MI – 16

DC – 15