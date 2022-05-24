Challengers face Giants with eye on maiden title | IPL 2022 Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Team Analysis

In search of their maiden title, the Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who are full of super stars, will take on KL Rahul's versatile Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Eliminator of the IPL 2022 at the iconic Eden Gardens. Here is the team analysis:

Team analysis of Lucknow Super Giants

Strengths: A team with a rare combination of many all-rounders in their squad. It not only provides KL Rahul with so many options to choose from but also makes LSG the only team with batting dept and bowling depth.

With Quinton de Kock back amongst runs and KL Rahul being his brilliance with the bat. The team has been one of the most consistent teams in the IPL during powerplay, middle, and slog-overs.

While the batting has been up to the task, it’s their varied bowlers, who have had the most impact on the matches in which LSG has won, Mohsin Khan, with his hit the deck bowling, Jason Holder with his control and swing, Avesh Khan with his accuracy, Ravi Bishnoi with his speed and googlies have lived up to their as well as the management’s expectations.

Weaknesses: After getting hammered for 60 runs in his last match, Avesh Khan might be low on confidence. Also, Jason Holder for most of the season has leaked runs at will. In such a crucial match, LSG would like to plug some of these holes.

Team analysis of Royal Challengers Bangalore

Strengths: With both Virat Kohli and Faf du with runs under their belt in such a crucial match is a big win for the RCB already.

The middle-order has been bolstered with the addition of Mahipal Lomror and Rajat Patidar coming into the fold. They’ve come with a breath of fresh air and some really good ability to play against spin and pace.

Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik, and Shahbaz Ahmed have been the team’s backbone from the start of the season. All have a different role and have the temperament to play according to the situation of the match.

The bowling unit has lived up to its expectations with Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, and Josh Hazlewood all have been consistent and exceptional this season. It would be very right to say this, but RCB for the first time has a dependable and consistent bowling line-up.

Weaknesses: The lack of an economical third seam bowling option for RCB has been their Achilles heel throughout this season, earlier it was Mohmmad Siraj and in their last match it was Siddarth Kaul.

Also, uncertainty over Harshal Patel’s availability post an injury to his webbing can cause some serious damage to RCB’s campaign.

Impact player for Lucknow Super Giants

Mohsin Khan: Mohsin Khan has been the find of the season for the team, a hit the deck bowler, and who can hard lengths. In just a few matches that he played for the team this season, he has taken 13 wickets at an economy rate of 5.93.

Impact player for Royal Challengers Bangalore

Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva. A quintessential leg spinner, who does not shy away from flighting it in the arc of the batter. He has been the team's driving force in the middle overs He can make you defend as well as can catch you plumb in front of the stumps.

Head-to-head: 1

LSG: 0

RCB: 1