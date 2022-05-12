CSK unfollow Jadeja on Instagram amid rumours of rift

Amid buzz of a possible rift between Ravindra Jadeja and the Chennai Super Kings management, the four-time champions have unfollowed the all-rounder on Instagram.

Jadeja, who was chosen to lead the side after M S Dhoni stepped down from the captain's role, handed the captaincy back to 'Thala' after the men in yellow lost six out of their first eight matches.

He has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an injury to his ribs. He had a forgettable season as he managed just 116 runs and took five wickets in 10 matches.