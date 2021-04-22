SRK praises KKR, despite the defeat against CSK

Despite KKR's loss against CSK, SRK had only praises for his team

SRK highlighted the positives, showcasing the courageous efforts of Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, and Pat Cummins

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 22 2021, 15:53 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2021, 16:56 ist
Kolkata Knight Riders. Credits: iplt20.com

After the Kolkata Knight Riders team's 18-run defeat to Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, Shah Rukh Khan, co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders, was all praise for his team. Despite their defeat against CSK in Mumbai, SRK highlighted the positives, showcasing the courageous efforts of Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, and Pat Cummins.

The Knight Riders' Dinesh Karthik (40), Andre Russell (54), and Pat Cummins (66) put on a blistering show of bravery to keep them in the tie, but Eoin Morgan's men were defeated.

With that loss, KKR has fallen to sixth place in the IPL points table, having won only one of their four games so far.

The actor tweeted, "Coulda...woulda...shoulda can take a backseat tonight...
@KKRiders was quite awesome I feel. ( oops if we can forget the batting power play!!) well done boys...@Russell12A @patcummins30 @DineshKarthik try and make this a habit...we will be back!!"

Fans were also boosted by SRK's tweet, which they took strongly and hoped would help the team would recover.

IPL 2021
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
Shah Rukh Khan

