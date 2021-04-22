Despite KKR's loss against CSK, SRK had only praises for his team

After the Kolkata Knight Riders team's 18-run defeat to Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, Shah Rukh Khan, co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders, was all praise for his team. Despite their defeat against CSK in Mumbai, SRK highlighted the positives, showcasing the courageous efforts of Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, and Pat Cummins.

The Knight Riders' Dinesh Karthik (40), Andre Russell (54), and Pat Cummins (66) put on a blistering show of bravery to keep them in the tie, but Eoin Morgan's men were defeated.

With that loss, KKR has fallen to sixth place in the IPL points table, having won only one of their four games so far.

The actor tweeted, "Coulda...woulda...shoulda can take a backseat tonight...

@KKRiders was quite awesome I feel. ( oops if we can forget the batting power play!!) well done boys...@Russell12A @patcummins30 @DineshKarthik try and make this a habit...we will be back!!"

Coulda...woulda...shoulda can take a backseat tonight...@KKRiders was quite awesome I feel. ( oops if we can forget the batting power play!!) well done boys...@Russell12A @patcummins30 @DineshKarthik try and make this a habit...we will be back!! pic.twitter.com/B1wGBe14n3 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 21, 2021

Fans were also boosted by SRK's tweet, which they took strongly and hoped would help the team would recover.

Yes King We Will Be Back ❤❤ Hats Off This 3 fighter 🔥🔥 Bohot Dino Baad Aapko Khush Dekhke Bohot Achha laga Sir ji

Love you so much Shah Sir ❤❤#CSKvsKKR #KKRHaiTaiyar pic.twitter.com/gFtzdQgqqO — 😎Sourav Srkian Das😎 (@SrkianDas04) April 21, 2021

KKR showed great spirit today and they fought back brilliantly. They won hearts today. Aur joh dil jeet te hai woh kabhi haarte nahi hai. Stay awesome sir ❤ — Gurdeep #RCB⚡ (@Gurdeep_0701) April 21, 2021

Remember once you said " Girte hain sher sawaar Maidan e jung me, wo tufl kya gire jo ghunto k baal chale". That's called Knight Riders.

We will win next match Inshallah — Faraz Khan (@FarazKh33288185) April 21, 2021