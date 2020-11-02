Five arrested for IPL betting in Noida

Five arrested for IPL betting in Noida

11 mobile phones, one laptop and a car were seized

PTI
PTI, Noida,
  • Nov 02 2020, 13:59 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2020, 14:58 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty Images

Five alleged bookies have been arrested here in connection with an illegal IPL betting racket, police officials said on Monday. 

The accused were held from Ecotech 3 police station area on Sunday, the officials said. 

"The five are members of a gang involved in betting on IPL cricket matches. They were held and 11 mobile phones, one laptop and a car were seized from them. Seven registers in which betting entries were made and 60 gm of a narcotic substance were also recovered from them," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Ankur Aggarwal said. 

Those held have been identified as Mohammad Aabad, Mohammad Aazad, Mohammad Ishtqar, Rishabh Yadav, all from Meerut district, and Mujahid, who hailed from Ghaziabad, the police said. 

The gang's leader Saddam is absconding and searches are underway to nab him soon, the police added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

IPL 2020
Betting
Cricket
Crime

What's Brewing

Ancient Yemeni city risks collapse due to rain, floods

Ancient Yemeni city risks collapse due to rain, floods

Mount Everest empties as Covid-19 strikes Nepal tourism

Mount Everest empties as Covid-19 strikes Nepal tourism

Eat ‘no’ for breakfast: Kamala Harris's advice to women

Eat ‘no’ for breakfast: Kamala Harris's advice to women

Tale of 'Forest man of India' now in US school textbook

Tale of 'Forest man of India' now in US school textbook

IPL 2020 | DC vs RCB: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2020 | DC vs RCB: SWOT Analysis

Dismissive of Covid-19, Trump dreaded catching it

Dismissive of Covid-19, Trump dreaded catching it

 