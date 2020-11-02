Five arrested for IPL betting in Noida

Five alleged bookies have been arrested here in connection with an illegal IPL betting racket, police officials said on Monday.

The accused were held from Ecotech 3 police station area on Sunday, the officials said.

"The five are members of a gang involved in betting on IPL cricket matches. They were held and 11 mobile phones, one laptop and a car were seized from them. Seven registers in which betting entries were made and 60 gm of a narcotic substance were also recovered from them," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Ankur Aggarwal said.

Those held have been identified as Mohammad Aabad, Mohammad Aazad, Mohammad Ishtqar, Rishabh Yadav, all from Meerut district, and Mujahid, who hailed from Ghaziabad, the police said.

The gang's leader Saddam is absconding and searches are underway to nab him soon, the police added.