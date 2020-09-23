IPL 2020: KL Rahul swearing in Kannada, caught by stump mic

During the Kings XI Punjab’s Super Over thriller against Delhi Capitals on Sunday, KL Rahul was caught using profane language in Kannada against one of the fielders.

In the nail-biting match, a first for both teams in this IPL edition, which led to a superover after the scores were tied, the frustrated KXIP skipper, K L Rahul, hurled an abuse in Kannada at the outfielders, asking them to move into the field to cut the chase by Delhi Capitals.

Little did he know, his faux pas on the pitch would go viral on social media.

It was the stump mic, originally installed to bring 'real' life batting and wicketing noises to the viewers, that caught K L Rahul saying to a fielder, ‘Mundhe baaro lo**a’, asking him to move along quickly.

Twitterati wildely shared memes and posts about K L Rahul 's slip of the tongue' moment with comedian Danish Sait nailing the meme quotient. Sait reacted to a photograph posted by K L Rahul, on Instagram with ‘Mundhe baa…Golden words KL. Love you.’

Danish Sait's 'golden words' and K L Rahul's slip were trending on the internet especially Kannada lovers.

Speculations about the abuses being directed towards Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair or Krishnappa Gowtham made rounds on social media, as the three know the language.

Unfortunately, KXIP lost the game in the Super Over, despite Mayank Agarwal scoring an 80 off 69 balls with finesse.