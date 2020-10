Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 10 wickets in an IPL match here on Friday.

Brief Scores:

Chennai Super Kings: 114 for 9 in 20 overs (Sam Curran 52; Trent Boult 4/18, Jasprit Bumrah 2/25, Rahul Chahar 2/22).

Mumbai Indians: 116 for no loss in 12.2 overs (Ishan Kishan 68 not out, Quinton de Kock 46 not out).