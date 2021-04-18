IPL 2021: RCB's power hitting, all-round performance help Kohli's men beat KKR by 38 runs

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 38 runs in their IPL match on Sunday.

Opting to bat, RCB made 204 for four after Glenn Maxwell top-scored with 78 off 49 balls while AB de Villiers remained unbeaten on 76 off 34 balls.

Chasing a stiff target, KKR could only score 166 for 8 with Andre Russell top-scoring with 31 off 20 balls.

For RCB, Kyle Jamieson took three wickets for 41 runs while Yuzvendra Chahal bagged two wickets for 34 runs.

Brief Scores:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 204 for 4 in 20 overs (Glenn Maxwell 78, AB de Villiers 76 not out; Varun Chakravarthy 2/39).

Kolkata Knight Riders: 166 for 8 in 20 overs (Andre Russell 31; Yuzvendra Chahal 2/34, Kyle Jamieson 3/41).