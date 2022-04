IPL 2022: DC cruise to 59/0 against KKR after 5 overs

Delhi Capitals openers Prithvi Shaw and David Warner held steady to guide their side to a score of 59/0 against Kolkata Knight Riders after 5 overs. While Shaw scored 31 runs off 17 balls, Warner picked up 22 runs from 13 balls.

KKR have gone with an unchanged side while Khaleel Ahmed replaced Anrich Nortje in the Capitals' playing XI.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant(w/c), Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sam Billings (w), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakaravarthy.

