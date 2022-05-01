IPL 2022: Netizens thrilled to have M S Dhoni back as CSK captain

Netizens get thrilled to have Dhoni back as CSK captain

Dhoni led Chennai to 121 wins in 204 IPL matches and two Champions League T20 titles in 2010 and 2014

  • May 01 2022, 12:39 ist
  • updated: May 01 2022, 14:25 ist
M S Dhoni, captain of Chennai Superkings. Credit: PTI File Photo

After losing six out of eight matches in the ongoing India Premier League, Mahendra Singh Dhoni was handed the reins of the Chennai Super Kings from Ravindra Jadeja on Saturday.

Following the team’s miserable run in the 2022 IPL, Jadeja "relinquished" the captaincy to focus on his game.

And, the netizens had a lot to say about their favourite team and cricketer.

Under Dhoni, Chennai became one of the most successful IPL teams since the league began in 2008 and apart from title wins they also have five runners-up finishes.

Dhoni, who quit as all-format India captain in 2017, has remained Chennai's backbone as a leader and wicketkeeper-batsman, as well as a huge crowd-puller in the cash-rich league.

Dhoni led Chennai to 121 wins in 204 IPL matches and two Champions League T20 titles in 2010 and 2014, before the tournament was stopped.

Chennai next play Sunrisers Hyderabad in Pune on Sunday as they need to win their remaining matches by a big margin to have any chance of making the play-offs.

