IPL 2022 | PBKS seeks to halt CSK's recovery

After a great start to the IPL 2022 season, Punjab Kings (PBKS) are now struggling having lost their last two matches, while Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are starting to rise, putting behind a dismal start. The last time these two teams met, Liam Livingstone dispatched the bowling attack, scoring a 60-run knock, leaving CSK with no chance to win. PBKS bundled CSK for 126, winning by 54 runs. Both the teams meet again today at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Punjab Kings Team Analysis

When PBKS is on a song, its batting line-up has proven match-winners. While the top order may have lacked consistency, Livingstone – a batsman with strike rate above 170 – has been the mainstay. Besides, Mayank Agarwal is turning into a good leader; Jitesh Sharma, a middle-order batter too has shown promise with a good temperament. Complementing them is a consistent bowling attack comprising Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, and Rahul Chahar bowling tight lines and economical spells.

PBKS, however, are low on confidence with the recent losses. A team that's tailor-made for chasing totals has had a bad run with the toss and has been made to bat first on most occasions.

Jonny Bairstow is currently on a short leash after below-par outings and so is Shahrukh Khan. Punjab Kings' management can bring in Bhavnuka Rajapaksa for Bairstow if they want.

Chennai Super Kings Team Analysis

CSK’s batting line-up appears well-oiled with all batters scoring runs this season. The addition of Dwaine Pretorius offers a hand batter at the tail and a quality death bowler. The approach of playing Mitchell Santner as a floater and Livingstone's struggle against left-arm spin could only add to CSK’s strengths. Besides, the CSK have MS Dhoni the ever-reliable and evergreen finisher and player to reckon with.

Shivam Dube has looked out of touch in the last two matches -- a cause of concern considering he has been CSK's prolific batter this season.

Punjab Kings Impact Player

Liam Livingstone: A livewire on the field, whether he's batting, bowling, or fielding. A proven match-winner who has time and again swung the flow of the game to put his team on top.

Chennai Super Kings Impact Player

Mitchell Santner, as a floater, can slog and accelerate whenever the team requires it. Besides, a handy bowler across different phases.

Past meetings

Head-to-head: 27

CSK won: 16

PBKS won: 11

