IPL 2022 | Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Live: Supergiants all over Royals

After suffering a lose against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last outing, Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals would look to bounce back to winning ways against new-comers Lucknow Super Giants, who have three back-to-back wins on their trot. The 20th match of this season's IPL will take place at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Follow for more live updates.
RR 87/4 after 14 overs
Gowtham to bowl, Hetmyer is on strike.
13.1Gowtham to Hetmyer, no run
13.2Gowtham to Hetmyer, 1 run. Hit it high and Krunal drops a dolly at long on
13.3Gowtham to Ashwin, 1 run
13.4Gowtham to Hetmyer, no run
13.5Gowtham to Hetmyer, 1 leg bye
13.6Gowtham to Ashwin, no run
RR 84/4 after 13 overs
Bishnoi to bowl,Ashwin is on strike
12.1Bishnoi to Ashwin, 1 run
12.2Bishnoi to Hetmyer, no run
12.3Bishnoi to Hetmyer, 1 run
12.4Bishnoi to Ashwin, 1 run
12.5Bishnoi to Hetmyer, no run
12.6Bishnoi to Hetmyer, 1 run
RR 80/4 after 12 overs
Gowtham to bowl, Hetmyer is on strike.
11.1Gowtham to Hetmyer, 1 run
11.2Gowtham to Ashwin, 1 run
11.3Gowtham to Hetmyer, 1 run
11.4Gowtham to Ashwin, 1 run
11.5Gowtham to Hetmyer, no run
11.6Gowtham to Hetmyer,SIX!!Full on off stump, slams it over wide long
RR 70/4 after 11 overs
Chameera to bowl, Hetmyer is on strike.
10.1Chameera to Hetmyer, no run
10.2Chameera to Hetmyer, 1 run
10.3Chameera to Ashwin, no run
10.4Chameera to Ashwin, no run
10.5Chameera to Ashwin, 2 runs
10.6Chameera to Ashwin, no run
RR 67/4 after 10 overs
Gowtham to bowl,DDP is on stirke.
9.1Gowtham to DDP,OUT!! CAUGHT!! Quick one, touch fuller, DDP goes for reverse sweep and only manages an edge to Jason Holder at first slip.
Shimron Hetmyer is new batter
9.2Gowtham to Hetmyer,no run
9.3Gowtham to Hetmyer, 2 runs
9.4Gowtham to Hetmyer, 1 run
9.5Gowtham to Rassie, OUT!! Around the wicket, full length, pitches on off stump, and spins back to hit top of off.
R. Ashwin is new batter
9.6Gowtham to Ashwn, no run
RR 64/2 after 9 overs
Holder to bowl, Samson is on strike.
8.1Holder to Samson, 1 run
8.2Holder to DDP, 1 run
8.3Holder to Samson,OUT!! LBW!! Low full toss, hits him on his front as he locks to play it across the line.
Rassie van der Dussen is new batter
8.4Holder to Rassie,FOUR!! Full on his pads, just gently guides it to fine leg
8.5Holder to Rassie, no run
8.6Holder to Rassie, no run
RR 58/1 after 8 overs
Avesh to bowl, DDP is on strike.
7.1 Avesh to DDP, 1 run
7.2Avesh to Samson,FOUR!! On fifth stump, guides it behind backward point. EXQUISTE TIMING!
7.3Avesh to Samson, 1 run
7.4Avesh to DDP, no run
7.5Avesh to DDP, no run
7.6Avesh to DDP, no run
RR 52/1 after 7 overs
Bishnoi to bowl, DDP is on strike.
6.1Bishnoi to DDP, 1 run
6.2Bishnoi to Samson,FOUR!! Flighted and full, hammers it down the ground
6.3Bishnoi to Samson, 1 run
6.4Bishnoi to DDP, wide
6.4Bishnoi to DDP, 1 run
6.5Bishnoi to Samson, no run
6.6Bishnoi to
RR 44/1 after 6 overs
Avesh to bowl, Buttler is on strike.
5.1 Avesh to Buttler,OUT! Bowled'im!! Fast and full, he is castled.
Sanju Samson is new batter
5.2Avesh to Samson, 2 runs
5.3Avesh to Samson, no run
5.4Avesh to Samson, no run
5.5Avesh to Samson, no run
5.6Avesh to Samson, no run
RR 42/0 after 5 overs
Chameera to bowl, DDP is on strike.
4.1 Chameera to DDP, no run
4.2Chameera to DDP, no run
4.3Chameera to DDP, no run
4.4Chameera to DDP, 1 run
4.5Chameera to Buttler, 1 run
4.6Chameera to DDP, wide
4.6Chameera to DDP, no run
RR 39/0 after 4 overs
Bishnoi to bowl, DDP is on strike
3.1 Bishnoi to DDP, 1 run
3.2Bishnoi to Buttler, wide
3.2Bishnoi to Buttler, 1 run
3.3Bishnoi to DDP,FOUR!! Hangs back. Wide. Short. Cuts it
3.4Bishnoi to DDP, FOUR! Short and wide. again rock backs. Hits it infront of cover
3.5Bishnoi to DDP, no run, simple chance and he drops a sitter.
3.6Bishnoi to DDP, 1 run
RR 27/0 after 3 overs
Chameera to bowl, DDP is on strike.
2.1Chameera to DDP,FOUR!! Full ball on fifth stump, stands tall and drives it over bowler
2.2Chameera to DDP, no run
2.3Chameera to DDP, 1 run
2.4Chameera to Buttler, 1 leg bye
2.5Chameera to DDP, wide
2.5Chameera to DDP, no run
2.6Chameera to DDP, 1 run
RR 19/0 after 2 overs
Holder to bowl, Buttler is on strike
1.1Holder to Buttler, no run
1.2Holder to Buttler, no run
1.3Holder to Buttler, no run
1.4Holder to Buttler, no run
1.5Holder to Buttler,SIX!! Length ball, wide outside of, cracks it down the ground
1.6Holder to Buttler,FOUR!! On his pads and flicks it to long leg
RR 9/0 after 1 over
Dushmantha Chameera to start for LSG, Jos Buttler is on strike
0.1Chameera to Buttler, 1 run
0.2Chameera to DDP,FOUR!! Full ball, he goes for a expansive drive, edge and ball bounces infront of Holder at first slip, runs to third man
0.3Chameera to DDP,FOUR!! Overthrow at non-striker end.
0.4Chameera to DDP,NOTOUT!! AND NOW GONE!! Length ball, hits him in line of the stumps, Umpire raises his finger. DDP reviews! Slight edge. NOT OUT
0.5Chameera to DDP, no run
0.6Chameera to DDP, no run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. LSGplayers are on the field and in a huddle. RR openers Jos Buttler and Devdutt Paddikalmarch to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Teams
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Rassie van der Dussen, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Kuldeep Sen, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan
Toss
LSG won the toss and opt to field
IPL 2022: LSG look like the team to beat, says Morne Morkel
Lauding LSG's balance in every department, especially their bowling unit, Morkel claimed that the KL Rahul-led side looks like a team to beat in the tournament.
Read more
LSG, RR face off in blockbuster clash
If their performance is any indication, Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals could make for a blockbuster Indian Premier League contest on a Sunday evening, an iconic venue adding to its charm.
IPL debutants Lucknow Super Giants got off to an excellent start in their first season and are placed third in the points table, having won three of their four matches.
KL Rahul's team lost its opening game narrowly to fellow first-timers Gujarat Titans, but have since recorded comprehensive wins over defending champions Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and a very formidable Delhi Capitals outfit.
While Rahul has led the side admirably in the matches played so far in the 15th edition of the lucrative league, the likes of Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda and young Ayush Badoni shining with the bat has lent great balance and stability to the team.