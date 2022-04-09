IPL 2022 | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians highlights: Anuj Rawat and Virat Kohli take RCB home against MI

After demolishing MI in the first innings. The RCB batters were calm and composed in the second innings. Anuj Rawat in particular made sure bad balls were put away and took singles easily. He along with Virat Kohli almost took side home before Anuj Rawat, unfortunately, ran himself out. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli looked in supreme touch and scored 48 runs. Finally, it was Dinesh Karthik and Glenn Maxwell who took RCB home. Mumbai Indians have now lost four out of four matches this season